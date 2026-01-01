The story behind FluxerView full roadmap

A chat app that puts you first

1f1f8-1f1ea flagMade in Sweden

Fluxer is a free and open source instant messaging and VoIP platform built for friends, groups, and communities.

Download Fluxer
Try Fluxer without an email in 30 seconds
Fluxer mobile interface

What's available today

All the basics you expect, plus a few things you don't.

Messaging

DM your friends, chat with groups, or build communities with channels.

  • Full Markdown support in messages
  • Private DMs and group chats
  • Organized channels for communities
  • Share files and preview links

Voice and video

Hop in a call with friends or share your screen to work together.

  • Join from multiple devices at once
  • Built-in screen sharing
  • Noise suppression and echo cancellation
  • Mute, deafen, and camera controls

Moderation tools

Keep your community running smoothly with roles, permissions, and logs.

  • Granular roles and permissions
  • Moderation actions and tools
  • Audit logs for transparency
  • Webhooks and bot support

Search and quick switcher

Find old messages or jump between communities and channels in seconds.

  • Search message history
  • Filter by users, dates, and more
  • Quick switcher with keyboard shortcuts
  • Manage friends and block users

Customization

Add custom emojis, save media for later, and style the app with custom CSS.

  • Upload custom emojis and stickers
  • Save images, videos, GIFs, and audio
  • Custom CSS themes
  • Compact mode and display options
Learn more

Self-hosting

Run the Fluxer backend on your own hardware and connect with our apps.

  • Fully open source (AGPLv3)
  • Host your own instance
  • Use the desktop client (mobile coming soon)
  • Switch between multiple instances

Get involved

Fluxer is built in the open. Pick the path that fits how you like to help.

Join and spread the word

We're limiting registrations during beta. Once you're in, you can give friends a code to skip the queue.

Register now

Join Fluxer HQ

Get updates, see upcoming features, discuss suggestions, and chat with the team.

Join Fluxer HQ

Follow us on Bluesky

Stay updated on news, service status, and what's happening. You can also subscribe to our Bluesky RSS feed or Blog RSS feed.

Follow @fluxer.app

Report bugs

Approved reports grant access to Fluxer Testers, where you can earn points for Plutonium codes and the Bug Hunter badge.

Read the guide

Contribute code

Fully open source (AGPLv3)

View repository

Found a security issue?

We appreciate responsible disclosure via our security bug bounty page. We offer Plutonium codes and Bug Hunter badges based on severity.

Security bug bounty

Ready to get started?

Download the app or open Fluxer in your browser to start connecting with your communities.

Download Fluxer

Choose your language

All translations are currently LLM-generated with minimal human revision. We'd love to get real people to help us localize Fluxer into your language. To do so, email i18n@fluxer.app and we'll be happy to accept your contributions.