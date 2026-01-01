A chat app that puts you first
Fluxer is a free and open source instant messaging and VoIP platform built for friends, groups, and communities.Try Fluxer without an email in 30 seconds
Fluxer is a free and open source instant messaging and VoIP platform built for friends, groups, and communities.Try Fluxer without an email in 30 seconds
All the basics you expect, plus a few things you don't.
DM your friends, chat with groups, or build communities with channels.
Hop in a call with friends or share your screen to work together.
Keep your community running smoothly with roles, permissions, and logs.
Find old messages or jump between communities and channels in seconds.
Add custom emojis, save media for later, and style the app with custom CSS.
Run the Fluxer backend on your own hardware and connect with our apps.
Fluxer is built in the open. Pick the path that fits how you like to help.
We're limiting registrations during beta. Once you're in, you can give friends a code to skip the queue.
Get updates, see upcoming features, discuss suggestions, and chat with the team.
Stay updated on news, service status, and what's happening. You can also subscribe to our Bluesky RSS feed or Blog RSS feed.
Approved reports grant access to Fluxer Testers, where you can earn points for Plutonium codes and the Bug Hunter badge.
Fully open source (AGPLv3)
We appreciate responsible disclosure via our security bug bounty page. We offer Plutonium codes and Bug Hunter badges based on severity.
Download the app or open Fluxer in your browser to start connecting with your communities.